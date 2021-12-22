Saints DE Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career. The honor comes following his Week 15 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Players of the Week - Week 15



AFC

Offense: TE Travis Kelce, KC

Defense: LB Darius Leonard, IND

ST: DB Tremon Smith, HOU



NFC

Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers, GB

Defense: DE Cameron Jordan, NO

ST: K Riley Patterson, DET — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

Jordan became the 38th player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks and joined Rickey Jackson as the only two players in franchise history to reach the milestone. Jordan recorded two sacks, five solo tackles, two for loss and a forced fumble during Sunday night’s shutout of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Jordan now sits tied for 34th all-time in career sacks with 100.5. Week 15 marked his 23rd multi-sack game since he became a Saint in 2011.

