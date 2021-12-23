NFL Picks Week 16: Die Hard

The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Neither team wants the lump of coal that would be a loss this Christmas. We will see which team has been naughty and which has been nice. The Saints are soaring from two-straight wins, while Miami has reeled off five-straight victories. We would all be overjoyed to see the Saints win three-straight here.

Like John McClane in Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas ‘88, the Saints may be outmanned and bereft of weapons, but they refuse to be ultimately defeated, despite the odds. Throughout a five-game slide, the Saints looked destined for failure, but their inspired performance at Tampa in primetime reminded not only the league, but themselves, that this team that when they put it together, they can beat any opponent in their path. With a playoff berth within their grasp, they can make another statement in primetime this Christmas week.

Lets take a look at this matchup as well as the rest of the Week 16 NFL schedule this Christmas!

Last week I went 8-8

I told you so: Chiefs over Chargers (in OT)!

What do I know: Bucs over Saints?!

WEEK 16

Thursday, December 23rd - Thursday Night Football

49ers(8-6) at Titans(9-5)

San Francisco’s defense will keep the pressure on Ryan Tannehill, shutting down Tennessee’s passing game. San Francisco wins 28-20.

Pick: 49ers

***

Saturday, December 25th - Christmas Day NFL Special - Game 1

Browns(7-7) at Packers(11-3)

The Green Bay defense will have no problem against Cleveland’s passing game, while Aaron Rodgers does his thing on the other side. Green Bay wins 30-12.

Pick: Packers

***

Saturday, December 25th - Christmas Day NFL Special - Game 2

Colts(8-6) at Cardinals(10-4)

Fresh off an embarrassing loss in Detroit, Arizona gets back on track with a redeeming thrashing of Indy in the desert. Arizona wins 28-12.

Pick: Cardinals

***

Sunday, December 26th - Early Games

Giants(4-10) at Eagles(7-7)

Philly will face little resistance at home against the offenseless Giants. Philadelphia wins 20-14.

Pick: Eagles

***

Rams(10-4) at Vikings(7-7) - Game of the Week

Minnesota stuns Los Angeles behind an inspired effort on the ground from Dalvin Cook, whipping the home crowd into a frenzy. This back and forth affair will play out like an early playoff game. Minnesota wins 28-23.

Pick: Vikings

***

Bills(8-6) at Patriots(9-5)

Last week’s loss by the Pats and win by the Bills gives Buffalo some false hope coming into this one. Bill Belichick will have his team ready to win the AFC East in this pivotal matchup. New England wins 23-10.

Pick: Patriots

***

Buccaneers(10-4) at Panthers(5-9)

Following getting exposed in Buffalo a week ago, the Carolina defense gets blasted by Antonio Brown and the Bucs. Tampa wins 38-20.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Jaguars(2-12) at Jets(3-11)

This “battle” of the top-two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft will be a one-sided affair in Trevor Lawrence’s favor. Jacksonville wins 30-14.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Lions(2-11-1) at Falcons(6-8)

Detroit’s winning streak ends in Atlanta, behind a solid performance by Matt Ryan. Atlanta wins 25-21.

Pick: Falcons

***

Chargers(8-6) at Texans(3-11)

Los Angeles rebounds from their tough loss last week with an easy win in Houston. Los Angeles wins 29-17.

Pick: Chargers

***

Ravens(8-6) at Bengals(8-6)

Baltimore will suffer a severe hangover from their devastating loss against Green Bay last week, allowing Cincinnati to have a big day at home in this huge AFC North matchup. Cincinnati wins 41-27.

Pick: Bengals

***

Sunday, December 26th - Late Games

Bears(4-10) at Seahawks(5-9)

Russell Wilson will outplay his young counterpart Justin Fields in Seattle. Seattle wins 22-14.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Steelers(7-6-1) at Chiefs(10-4)

Kansas City’s missing stars will have an impact in this game, but Patrick Mahomes pulls the home team through in the end. Kansas City wins 31-28.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Broncos(7-7) at Raiders(7-7)

This game may prove to be a playoff game between these two AFC West rivals, but Vegas’ advantage at quarterback makes all the difference. Las Vegas wins 34-22.

Pick: Raiders

***

Sunday Night Football

Washington FT(6-8) at Cowboys(10-4)

Washington’s defense just won't be able to get enough support from its offense to keep this game close past halftime. Dallas wins 29-15.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Monday, December 27th - Monday Night Football

Dolphins(7-7) at Saints(7-7)

The Saints were all but dead and buried coming out of their horrific five-game losing streak before righting the ship against Miami’s usual foe, the Jets. They then followed that up with the single biggest defensive performance of the season, shutting-out the vaunted Bucs in primetime. Now the Saints look to extend their win streak to three-straight as they face an opponent on quite a hot streak themselves, the Miami Dolphins.

Only Kansas City is on a hotter streak than the Dolphins, who have won six-consecutive games. But unlike KC, who has not faced a team with a losing record in their last six, Miami has only beaten one team with a winning record in those six games (Baltimore) while beating Houston, Carolina, the Giants, and the Jets (twice) in the other five games. Also, five of those past six victories came at home in Miami. All of this to say, the Saints, crippled offense and all, are better than the majority of those teams, and this game will be in New Orleans, not Miami.

Sean Payton has not lost to the Dolphins since becoming the Saints head coach in 2006. He has beaten them in Miami, he has beaten them in New Orleans, he has even beaten them in London, and as he returns to the sidelines, with extra time at home to scheme some offense for them, he’s prepared to beat them again. Sean Payton’s Saints will do just that. “Christmas Kamara” will once again have a joyous holiday performance under the lights of the Superdome. Saints win 27-17.

Pick: Saints

***

The Saints can continue to make all of our Christmases merry and bright with a win against Miami on Monday Night! Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!