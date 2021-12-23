CSC’s fantasy league recap: Round 1

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 70.54

Survive and advance, and also hope Lamar Jackson will be able to return this week

vs.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 59.76

Defense (or luck) wins championships I guess, as this injury plagued team I have keeps winning games somehow. Thank you Saints for keeping Tom Brady’s scoring to a minimum.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 115.96

Just a 10.58 performance from Dak Prescott is a rough way to go out

vs.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 104.68

Top seeded CeeDeez Lutz takes care of business in the first round, as Matthew Stafford and Antonio Gibson score enough on Tuesday night to complete the comeback win.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 111.1

Team Two First Place advances but may be without both starting running backs in Round 2 as Fournette is headed for IR and Ekeler has been placed on the Covid list, not ideal

vs.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 83.86

There will be no repeat champion this year as Team Dunnells falls to a team they were 2-0 against in the regular season. That sounds painfully familiar.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 110.34

Much like the team he plays for Cordarrelle Patterson fails to get the job done in crunch time

vs.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 99.9

Massive upset here as the #2 seeded Mr. Chow goes out in the first round. Fantasy MVP Cooper Kupps 30.2 points weren’t enough to overcome low scoring games from Kamara and Patterson while Jalen Hurts big game Tuesday night finished the upset.

Highest Scoring Team: CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 115.96

Lowest Scoring Team: Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 59.76

Largest Margin of Victory: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 27.24 points

This Weeks MVP: Travis Kelce, CeeDeez Lutz (36.1 points)

This Weeks LVP: Tom Brady, Ask the Cook (4.76 points)

SEMI-FINALS:

1-CeeDeez Lutz vs. 4-Team Two First Place

6-This is the Falcons Fault vs. 7-Bishop Sycamore Centurions

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.