Fleur-de-Links, December 23: Saints place second tight end of COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.
Saints transcripts: Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan and James Hurst Media Availability | Wednesday, Dec. 22 - New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan, and James Hurst discuss the upcoming game between the Saints and the Miami Dolphins.
Saints’ win over Bucs gives them a boost in playoff race. Here’s where they stand after Week 15. - NOLA
The Saints win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the Saints in a good position in the playoff race.
Saints DE Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Canal Street Chronicles
In the same game where Cameron Jordan recorded his 100th sack, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl - New Orleans Saints
4 Saints players, J.T. Gray, Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore have all been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Forecast: Christmas gifts for 2021 Saints - WWLTV
A list of ideas for Christmas gifts for Saints fans.
New Orleans Saints place tight end Adam Trautman on Covid-19 list - New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman becomes the second Saints tight end to be placed on the COVID-19 list.
.@A_kamara6 is the first player in #Saints history to make the #ProBowl in each of his first 5️⃣ NFL seasons— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021
⚜️ ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/GBio3GiXTl
This is @camjordan94's 7th #ProBowl, the most selections for a defensive player in #Saints history ⚜️#WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/ktGyMjlPYe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021
This is @shonrp2's 4th #ProBowl selection, the most by a defensive back in #Saints history ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/0E3UGqHY2O— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021
Loading comments...