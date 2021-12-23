 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 23: Saints place second tight end of COVID-19 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

New Orleans Saints News:

New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Saints transcripts: Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan and James Hurst Media Availability | Wednesday, Dec. 22 - New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan, and James Hurst discuss the upcoming game between the Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

Saints’ win over Bucs gives them a boost in playoff race. Here’s where they stand after Week 15. - NOLA

The Saints win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the Saints in a good position in the playoff race.

Saints DE Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Canal Street Chronicles

In the same game where Cameron Jordan recorded his 100th sack, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl - New Orleans Saints

4 Saints players, J.T. Gray, Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore have all been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Forecast: Christmas gifts for 2021 Saints - WWLTV

A list of ideas for Christmas gifts for Saints fans.

New Orleans Saints place tight end Adam Trautman on Covid-19 list - New Orleans Saints

Adam Trautman becomes the second Saints tight end to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

