Ian Book preparing to get his first career start on Monday Night, per reports

The New Orleans Saints will start their fourth starting QB of the season and the fifth of the calendar year. Dating back to last season the Saints have started Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and now rookie Ian Book.

Now, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian have been placed on the Covid-19 list. This leads to rookie QB Ian Book getting his first career start Monday night vs the Miami Dolphins in a critical game for the Saints playoff hopes.

Ian Book isn't exactly stepping into the best offensive situation. He could be without both starting tackles and numerous tight ends that are out with Covid as well, with potentially more players on the way. The Saints are also playing a red-hot Dolphins team that is also pushing for the playoffs.

Ian Book, the fourth round pick from Notre Dame, has not yet thrown an NFL pass. That figures to change this week. https://t.co/r3uRfdqaQ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

On the plus side, Ian Book will get Sean Payton back on Monday, who has been one of the biggest supporters of Book. In the preseason, Book showed the potential of being a solid QB in this league. Ian Book brings an exciting skill set that will be showcased this Monday night. He now gets his first shot in one of the biggest games of the year.

Book is currently not believed to have COVID, per reports. Unless that changes, he's in line to start.

The first chapter of the Ian Book era starts now.

