49ers vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers tonight in the Music City. This game features two teams currently in the playoffs for their respective conferences. Can the Titans pass the ball consistently against the Niners defense? Will the Niners shut down the Titans’ diminished rushing attack? Let’s tune in and find out!

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!