Saints vs. Dolphins injury report: starting tackles still estimated to be out of practice

The New Orleans Saints, like many other teams around the NFL have been hit hard by COVID this week. In the midst of being without Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and others on the COVID list, the Saints did not do their planned walkthrough on Thursday and released an estimated practice report instead. Along with all of the COVID news, the Saints two top tackles may not make their returns in time to lead the way for rookie QB Ian Book.

The Saints did not practice today because of their COVID-19 situation. Here's an estimation of the practice report:



No Ryan Ramczyk or Terron Armstead due to their knee injuries.



Marcus Davenport, Tre’Quan Smith, Marcus Williams all limited with shoulder injuries. pic.twitter.com/4mzaJfRS0l — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 23, 2021

Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk continue to be out of practice with their respective injuries. Ramczyk hasn’t been on the field since the Saints’ Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Left tackle Terron Armstead returned against the New York Jets, the win that snapped the Saints’ five game losing streak, but missed last week’s shut out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Compounding this issue is that the Saints also placed tackle Jordan Mills on the COVID/Reserve list. Mills had started in place of Ramczyk when both tackles were out. James Hurst would shift to left tackle in those circumstances.

Saints players placed on Reserve/COVID today:



QB Taysom Hill

QB Trevor Siemian

S Malcolm Jenkins

OL Jordan Mills

DT Christian Ringo

DE Jalyn Holmes

S Jeff Heath

LB Kaden Elliss

OL James Carpenter — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021

Marcus Davenport has been battling through shoulder injuries recently but has still found his way to the field and has had considerable impact in games as well. WR Tre’Quan Smith is also limited with a shoulder injury amongst a diminishing pass-catcher group.

Getting Terron Armstead and/or Ryan Ramczyk back would be the best-case scenario for New Orleans who has been the next team decimated by the ongoing battle with the Coronavirus. New Orleans will hope to help keep its playoff hopes alive on Monday night, but it will take yet another unprecedented victory over adversity. A theme with which the 2021 New Orleans Saints are all too familiar.

