Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list, per reports

This morning we learned of the positive tests of Trevor Siemian and then Taysom Hill right after. There was also worry that there were more positives coming up, that belief was true. The Saints have now placed QB Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, S Malcolm Jenkins, OT Jordan Mills, DT Christian Ringo, DE Jalyn Holmes, S Jeff Heath, LB Kaden Ellis, and G James Carpenter.

Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list: pic.twitter.com/4DuORMSNaA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021

This brings up a ton of concerns, one being whos next? TEs Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were placed on the Covid list earlier in the week. Now they place nine others on the Covid list. The next concern is the lack of depth.

Losing Malcolm Jenkins is hard because of the lack of depth at the strong safety position. also, add Jeff Heath a reserve safety that is also being placed on the Covid list makes the position even thinner. That will force CJ Gardener-Johnson or PJ Williams to play strong safety. Expect to also see Pro Bowl special teamer JT Gray to see some defensive snaps.

Depth guys like OT Jordan Mills and DE Jalyn Holmes could be huge losses as well. Mills played a solid game in the absence of Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramcyzk. Both Terron and Ryan aren't trending in the right direction to play. Mills who started at right tackle last game will most likely not be available this Monday.

After a huge win after the Tampa Bay Bucs which revived the Saints playoffs hopes might be put life support if the Covid list keeps growing for the Saints.