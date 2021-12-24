Saints now underdogs heading into Monday’s game against Dolphins

The bad luck for the New Orleans Saints never lets up. After upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shutting out Tom Brady for the first time in his career, the Saints’ emotions are coming crashing back to earth. Covid has hit the Saints yet again, and multiple Saints are set to miss Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, including quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill - leaving rookie Ian Book to make his first career start.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are now 1.5 points underdogs, despite the Saints opening this week as 3-point favorites. As additional Covid news breaks, it’s possible this line could continue to change. It doesn’t appear the rest of the media has caught up yet.

We wrap up the week with a deadlocked panel for a matchup between .500 teams, with the New Orleans Saints laying a generic three points at home against the Miami Dolphins. Sorry for the lack of payoff. Kenyon on the Saints: “The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the league, reeling off six straight wins. But five of those wins have come against the Texans, Jets (two times), Giants and Panthers. Not exactly worldbeaters. They face one of the league’s best defenses in the Saints, who are coming off a shutout win over Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints covering three points at home should be one of the safer bets of the week.” Davenport on the Dolphins: “Yes, the Saints have an excellent defense. Yes, the Saints just shut out the Buccaneers in Tampa. But the Dolphins are one of the NFL’s hottest teams after winning their sixth straight game last week. Miami’s defense is pretty danged good too. And I have more confidence in the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense than in Taysom Hill and the Saints—especially if the Fins get rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle back.” It looks like that’ll happen, but will it be enough against a D that hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in the last nine quarters? We’ll see, but we’re clearly on the fence. Predictions Davenport: Miami Gagnon: New Orleans Kenyon: New Orleans O’Donnell: Miami Rogers: New Orleans Sobleski: Miami Score Prediction: Saints 20, Dolphins 17

MDS’s take: The Dolphins have pulled off this season’s most impressive turnaround, from 1-7 to 7-7. But the Saints will end their winning streak. MDS’s pick: Saints 28, Dolphins 21. Florio’s take: Miami’s climb to .500 has been fueled by a favorable schedule. It ends in New Orleans. Florio’s pick: Saints 24, Dolphins 20.

Dolphins at Saints Projected score: Saints 24, Dolphins 17 The pick: Saints -3

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @ChrisDunnells. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.