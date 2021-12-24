Fleur-de-Links, December 24: Multiple Saints placed on COVID-19 list

BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

9 players, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Reports indicate that Ian Book will be the starting quarterback for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Marshon Lattimore speaks on being selected for the Pro Bowl.

While the Saints did not hold practice, an estimated injury report shows Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead still out, while Marcus Davenport and Tre’Quan Smith were listed as limited.

Due to many factors, including the Saints roster being decimated by COVID-19, the Miami Dolphins are now 1.5-point favorites over the Saints.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael speaks with local media about the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, current NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 100 career sacks, and now a 7-time Pro Bowler @camjordan94 now holds the most Pro Bowl honors by a defensive player in Saints history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson! pic.twitter.com/nFcWI2e1iI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2021