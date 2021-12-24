Fleur-de-Links, December 24: Multiple Saints placed on COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.
Saints place nine players on COVID-19 list - NBC Sports
9 players, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, have been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Ian Book preparing to get his first career start on Monday Night, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that Ian Book will be the starting quarterback for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.
Marshon Lattimore on his 2022 Pro Bowl selection | Saints Practice 12-23-21 - New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore speaks on being selected for the Pro Bowl.
Saints vs. Dolphins injury report: starting tackles still estimated to be out of practice - Canal Street Chronicles
While the Saints did not hold practice, an estimated injury report shows Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead still out, while Marcus Davenport and Tre’Quan Smith were listed as limited.
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated
Due to many factors, including the Saints roster being decimated by COVID-19, the Miami Dolphins are now 1.5-point favorites over the Saints.
Saints transcripts: Pete Carmichael Conference Call With Local Media| Thursday, Dec. 23 - New Orleans Saints
Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael speaks with local media about the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.
Pro Bowler @iam_jtgray through the years! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/EzMlPoNXT7— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021
Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, current NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 100 career sacks, and now a 7-time Pro Bowler @camjordan94 now holds the most Pro Bowl honors by a defensive player in Saints history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson! pic.twitter.com/nFcWI2e1iI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2021
Lattimore on being selected for Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/KAWKJVPUtw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2021
Loading comments...