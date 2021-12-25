Browns vs. Packers: Christmas Day open thread

The Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns in an interconference matchup at Lambeau. Cleveland is fighting for playoff contention while Green Bay is firmly in possession of the top spot in the NFC. Can Cleveland pull off the huge upset? Will Aaron Rodgers dominate Cleveland’s defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!

