Colts vs. Cardinals: Christmas Night open thread

The second of a Christmas Saturday doubleheader kicks off from Glendale. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals host the Indianapolis Colts in an interconference matchup in the Arizona desert. The Cardinals have watched their hold on the NFC’s top seed slip from their grasp and are looking to keep from falling in the hyper-competitive NFC West. Can the Colts have another big week? Will Arizona stop their late-season slide? Let’s tune in and find out!

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!

