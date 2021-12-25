Fleur-de-Links, December 25: Saints sign veteran QB

BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

A look at game film to analyze how the Saints were able to shutout Tom Brady in the most recent game between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sean Payton has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocol and returned to the New Orleans Saints sideline after missing last game due to COVID-19.

Though the Saints were favorites early in the week, the effects of COVID-19 have allowed the Miami Dolphins to be the favorites now.

Reports indicate that the Saints were expected to and have reportedly signed Blake Bortles ahead of their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Book speaks on his upcoming opportunity to start for the Saints.

More Saints players continue to be added to the COVID-19 list.

Saints players on the COVID-19 list, as of Friday:



Demario Davis

Malcolm Jenkins

Taysom Hill

Ryan Ramczyk

JT Gray

Dwayne Washington

Trevor Siemian

Kaden Elliss

James Carpenter

Jeff Heath

Jalyn Holmes

Jordan Mills

Christian Ringo

Adam Trautman

Juwan Johnson