Fleur-de-Links, December 25: Saints sign veteran QB

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints fans

By Adam Dunnells
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Film Study: How the Saints defense shutout Tom Brady and the Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at game film to analyze how the Saints were able to shutout Tom Brady in the most recent game between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sean Payton returning to New Orleans Saints sideline; QB Blake Bortles signing as backup, source confirms - ESPN

Sean Payton has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocol and returned to the New Orleans Saints sideline after missing last game due to COVID-19.

Saints now underdogs heading into Monday’s game against Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles

Though the Saints were favorites early in the week, the effects of COVID-19 have allowed the Miami Dolphins to be the favorites now.

New Orleans Saints expected to sign veteran quarterback Blake Bortles - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that the Saints were expected to and have reportedly signed Blake Bortles ahead of their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize ‘unbelievable opportunity’ vs. Dolphins - NFL

Ian Book speaks on his upcoming opportunity to start for the Saints.

Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

More Saints players continue to be added to the COVID-19 list.

