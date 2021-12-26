Washington FT vs. Cowboys: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Football Team tonight at JerryWorld. These two teams had a close contest in the nation’s capital a few weeks ago, but Dallas ultimately won. Can Washington even the season series with Dallas tonight? Will Dallas separate from the NFC East pack for good with this win? Let’s tune in and find out!

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

