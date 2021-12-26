 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington FT vs. Cowboys: Sunday Night Football open thread

It’s an NFC East showdown in the Lone Star State. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Football Team tonight at JerryWorld. These two teams had a close contest in the nation’s capital a few weeks ago, but Dallas ultimately won. Can Washington even the season series with Dallas tonight? Will Dallas separate from the NFC East pack for good with this win? Let’s tune in and find out!

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...