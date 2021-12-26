Week 16 early games open thread

Week 16 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Miami on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s early slate:
New York Giants at Philadelphia
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota
Buffalo at New England
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Jacksonville at New York Jets
Detroit at Atlanta
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
Baltimore at Cincinnati
The most important games in the first half of the day for the Saints are ATL/Detroit, NY/Philly, and LA/Minny. Here’s to the Lions, Giants, and Rams (ugh.) picking up wins today!
Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!
