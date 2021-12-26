 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 16 early games open thread

We open with a solid slate of games while we wait for Monday Night to see the Saints in action. Let’s chime in until then!

By Wallace Delery
Week 16 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Miami on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s early slate:

New York Giants at Philadelphia

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

Buffalo at New England

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Jacksonville at New York Jets

Detroit at Atlanta

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

Baltimore at Cincinnati

The most important games in the first half of the day for the Saints are ATL/Detroit, NY/Philly, and LA/Minny. Here’s to the Lions, Giants, and Rams (ugh.) picking up wins today!

Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

