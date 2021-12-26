 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 16 late games open thread

We continue with a trio of games while we wait for Monday Night to see the Saints in action. Let’s chime in until then!

By Wallace Delery
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Week 16 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Miami on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s late slate:

Chicago at Seattle

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Denver at Las Vegas

The most important games in the second half of the day are PIT/KC and DEN/LV, as both have possible AFC playoff implications.

Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

