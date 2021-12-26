The DraftKings DFS plays this week are tiptoeing around Covid-19. Many top players are going to miss this week’s games. This will allow some great options for choices throughout many positions. Pay attention to the Sunday morning inactives though. Virus testing will continue until game time. Good luck in Week 16.

DraftKings DFS Plays for Week 16 of the Regular Season

Justin Jackson is likely to be in every lineup this week on DraftKings. At just $4,200, the price tag is just too good to pass up with Austin Ekeler on the Covid-19 list. Jackson has been a serviceable backup option for Ekeler in the past and should step right in against the Houston Texans this week. The matchup is great, and Jackson should be a top-15 play at running back immediately.

Antonio Brown is back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at just the right time. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will miss this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Brown was a big part of the offense before he was injured. With Godwin now out for the season, Brown should see a huge volume share going forward. The price has not caught up with him yet on DraftKings, so getting a number one receiving option from Tom Brady is worth the $4,900.

The options at tight end are thin this week. Big names like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller will miss their games this week. Mark Andrews will be missing his first and second-string quarterback. Enter Dallas Goedert. The Philadelphia Eagles have turned into a run-heavy team lately, but Goedert’s target has been relatively stable. In his past two games, Goedert has received 13 total targets. He has also posted over 100 yards receiving in both games. At just $5,100, and without many top options, Goedert is a great choice in Week 16.

In the flex spot, James Robinson should be considered this week. In his first week without Urban Meyer, Robinson rushed the ball 18 times. This kind of volume should continue with the new coaching staff. The Jets allow the most fantasy points to running backs in the entire NFL. Robinson is $5,900, which is not the cheapest, but for the guaranteed volume and matchup, he should find his way into multiple lineups this week.

Sample Lineup for Week 16:

Justin Jackson, $4,200

Antonio Brown, $4,900

Dallas Goedert, $5,100

James Robinson, $5,900

Bengals DST, $2,800

A big pay-down option this week at the DST position is the Cincinnati Bengals. Without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, the Ravens will turn to Josh Johnson fresh off the Jets practice squad. The Bengals defense has been good at times and against Johnson, they are worth the risk at just $2,800. There are few options at quarterback options other than the top guys this week. With $27,100 remaining with the budget, all options at receiver and quarterback are on the table. Paying up for Cooper Kupp or Justin Herbert is available with this much budget. Mix and match for the best results.

