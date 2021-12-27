 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 16 Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the Canal St. Chronicles Staff for the Saints vs. Dolphins game on Monday night.

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for the Monday night matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Me:

  • Saints win by 10+.
  • Ian Book has 300+ total yards.

Chris Dunnells:

  • Saints lose.
  • Tua rushes for 100 yards.

Tina Howell:

  • Kamara throws a pass.

Hayden Reel:

  • Blake Bortles gets in the game.
  • Kamara has 150+ yards

Chris Conner:

  • Cam Jordan gets two more sacks.
  • Ian Book completes his first chapter with a victory.

Brian Pavek

  • Jaylen Waddle goes for 110 and 2 TDs.
  • Ian Book doesn’t throw an INT.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @AndrewBell_98.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...