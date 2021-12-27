Week 16 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for the Monday night matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Me:
- Saints win by 10+.
- Ian Book has 300+ total yards.
Chris Dunnells:
- Saints lose.
- Tua rushes for 100 yards.
Tina Howell:
- Kamara throws a pass.
Hayden Reel:
- Blake Bortles gets in the game.
- Kamara has 150+ yards
Chris Conner:
- Cam Jordan gets two more sacks.
- Ian Book completes his first chapter with a victory.
Brian Pavek
- Jaylen Waddle goes for 110 and 2 TDs.
- Ian Book doesn’t throw an INT.
