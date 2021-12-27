Week 16 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for the Monday night matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Me:

Saints win by 10+.

Ian Book has 300+ total yards.

Chris Dunnells:

Saints lose.

Tua rushes for 100 yards.

Tina Howell:

Kamara throws a pass.

Hayden Reel:

Blake Bortles gets in the game.

Kamara has 150+ yards

Chris Conner:

Cam Jordan gets two more sacks.

Ian Book completes his first chapter with a victory.

Brian Pavek

Jaylen Waddle goes for 110 and 2 TDs.

Ian Book doesn’t throw an INT.

