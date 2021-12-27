Fleur-de-Links, December 27: Deonte Harris files for a legal change of name

The Saints reportedly reached out to Drew Brees to gauge his interest in returning to play for the team.

In addition to Drew Brees, the Saints also reportedly reached out to Phillip Rivers and Josh McCown to see if either of them were interested in returning.

Deonte Harris has filed the paperwork to change his last name to Harty in honor of his stepfather.

Deonte Harris, Malcolm Roach, Jerald Hawkins, KeiVarae Russell, and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi were all placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Saints have 21 players and 4 coaches on the COVID-19 list, meaning that they will all miss the game in the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Book continues to speak optimistically about his upcoming debut in the upcoming Monday Night Football game.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson tweeted out a message that made fans worried that he had COVID-19 as well, but he quickly followed it up, saying that he was okay.

Saints on COVID-19 list, as of Sunday:



Demario Davis

Malcolm Jenkins

Taysom Hill

Ryan Ramczyk

JT Gray

D. Washington

T. Siemian

K. Elliss

J. Carpenter

J. Heath

J. Holmes

J. Mills

C. Ringo

A. Trautman

J. Johnson

C. Granderson

Deonte Harris

M. Roach

K. Russell

J. Hawkins — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 26, 2021