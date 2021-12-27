Fleur-de-Links, December 27: Deonte Harris files for a legal change of name

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold - Fox 8 News
The Saints reportedly reached out to Drew Brees to gauge his interest in returning to play for the team.
Saints reached out to Drew Brees, other retired QBs hoping for miracle: report - Fox News
In addition to Drew Brees, the Saints also reportedly reached out to Phillip Rivers and Josh McCown to see if either of them were interested in returning.
Saints: Wide receiver Deonte Harris surprises stepfather on Christmas with name change - WWLTV
Deonte Harris has filed the paperwork to change his last name to Harty in honor of his stepfather.
4 more Saints players, assistant coach land on NFL COVID-19 list - WDSU
Deonte Harris, Malcolm Roach, Jerald Hawkins, KeiVarae Russell, and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi were all placed on the COVID-19 list.
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols - WBRZ
The Saints have 21 players and 4 coaches on the COVID-19 list, meaning that they will all miss the game in the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.
Saints rookie QB Ian Book doesn’t know what Monday will feel like, but he’s ready for his NFL debut - NOLA
Ian Book continues to speak optimistically about his upcoming debut in the upcoming Monday Night Football game.
What Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous? - Saints News Network
C.J. Gardner-Johnson tweeted out a message that made fans worried that he had COVID-19 as well, but he quickly followed it up, saying that he was okay.
Reminder: Wear all black for tomorrow's game◼️#Saints | @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/G22pUH89Fd— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 27, 2021
Saints on COVID-19 list, as of Sunday:— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 26, 2021
Demario Davis
Malcolm Jenkins
Taysom Hill
Ryan Ramczyk
JT Gray
D. Washington
T. Siemian
K. Elliss
J. Carpenter
J. Heath
J. Holmes
J. Mills
C. Ringo
A. Trautman
J. Johnson
C. Granderson
Deonte Harris
M. Roach
K. Russell
J. Hawkins
If the #Dolphins beat the #Saints on MNF they vault into No. 7 seed in AFC playoffs. Amazing after a 1-7 start.— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 27, 2021
