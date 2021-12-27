Saints vs. Dolphins: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Dolphins tonight on Monday Night Football. Although positive COVID cases have ravaged the Saints in unimaginable ways since last week, there still remains a curiosity to see what Ian Book looks like under center and how the rest of the remaining roster responds to this new adversity, in a season of unrelenting adversities.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 16 action:

Game time:

Monday, December 27th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Miami Dolphins radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 37, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Phinsider

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.