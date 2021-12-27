Saints vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football open thread

Monday Night Football - Week 16

The Saints face the Dolphins under the lights of the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Saints have been no stranger to adversity this season, and their unfortunate COVID outbreak is just another setback in a season full of adversity. The show goes on though, and rookie quarterback Ian Book leads the Saints against Miami in a seemingly unwinable situation, but we will see just what these Saints are made of tonight. Let’s get this one started!

Kickoff:

Monday, December 27th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Miami Dolphins radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 37, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Phinsider

Here’s to the Saints making it three-consecutive wins! Who Dat!

