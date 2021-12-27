Saints vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football open thread

Monday Night Football - Week 16
Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
The Saints face the Dolphins under the lights of the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Saints have been no stranger to adversity this season, and their unfortunate COVID outbreak is just another setback in a season full of adversity. The show goes on though, and rookie quarterback Ian Book leads the Saints against Miami in a seemingly unwinable situation, but we will see just what these Saints are made of tonight. Let’s get this one started!
Kickoff:
Monday, December 27th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
Odds:
Saints +3; Over/Under 37, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Here’s to the Saints making it three-consecutive wins! Who Dat!
