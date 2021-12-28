Fleur-de-Links, December 28: Dolphins beat Saints practice squad

Game recap: Depleted Saints fall to Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans had over 20 players on the Covid list, so the Saints couldn’t do much against a healthy Miami team.

Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football - Saints

Rookie Ian Book made his first NFL start for the New Orleans Saints, becoming the fourth starting quarterback the Saints have used in 2021.

The Saints lost to the Miami Dolphins, but how much of that is the fault of Ian Book?

The Saints reportedly reached out to Drew Brees to gauge his interest in returning to play for the team.

In addition to Drew Brees, the Saints also reportedly reached out to Phillip Rivers and Josh McCown to see if either of them were interested in returning.

