 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 28: Dolphins beat Saints practice squad

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By Chris Dunnells
/ new
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Game recap: Depleted Saints fall to Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans had over 20 players on the Covid list, so the Saints couldn’t do much against a healthy Miami team.

Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football - Saints

Rookie Ian Book made his first NFL start for the New Orleans Saints, becoming the fourth starting quarterback the Saints have used in 2021.

What we learned, what’s trending, and final thoughts after Saints loss to Dolphins - Nola.com

The Saints lost to the Miami Dolphins, but how much of that is the fault of Ian Book?

Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold - Fox 8 News

The Saints reportedly reached out to Drew Brees to gauge his interest in returning to play for the team.

Saints reached out to Drew Brees, other retired QBs hoping for miracle: report - Fox News

In addition to Drew Brees, the Saints also reportedly reached out to Phillip Rivers and Josh McCown to see if either of them were interested in returning.

BreakingT makes awesome short in honor of CJ Gardner-Johnson - Canal Street Chronicles

You know you want to buy one.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...