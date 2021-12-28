Fleur-de-Links, December 28: Dolphins beat Saints practice squad

New Orleans Saints News:
Game recap: Depleted Saints fall to Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans had over 20 players on the Covid list, so the Saints couldn’t do much against a healthy Miami team.
Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football - Saints
Rookie Ian Book made his first NFL start for the New Orleans Saints, becoming the fourth starting quarterback the Saints have used in 2021.
What we learned, what’s trending, and final thoughts after Saints loss to Dolphins - Nola.com
The Saints lost to the Miami Dolphins, but how much of that is the fault of Ian Book?
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold - Fox 8 News
The Saints reportedly reached out to Drew Brees to gauge his interest in returning to play for the team.
Saints reached out to Drew Brees, other retired QBs hoping for miracle: report - Fox News
In addition to Drew Brees, the Saints also reportedly reached out to Phillip Rivers and Josh McCown to see if either of them were interested in returning.
Final. #MIAvsNO pic.twitter.com/jLzyiGPiWu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2021
Hell of a job: LEGEND edition!— NFLvisuals (@NFL_visuals) December 27, 2021
Here's a visual of every Drew Brees touchdown for the #Saints
Please RT to make sure every Saints fan can see it, if @drewbrees reacts, I'll give away a 24"x36" poster!
Follow me for more visuals, let me know if you have a request.
Notre Dame QBs have now lost 24 straight starts in the NFL...— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2021
- 4 by Brady Quinn
- 4 by Jimmy Clausen
- 15 by DeShone Kizer
- 1 by Ian Book
That is the longest losing streak by starting QBs from a particular college since 1950 (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/NrLb4tKuqr
NFC Standings pic.twitter.com/KlhkaRMvUs— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 28, 2021
