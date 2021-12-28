Social media reactions to Saints loss to Dolphins

To say that this NFL season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the New Orleans Saints would be an understatement. After losing Jameis Winston early on in the season, it’s almost a miracle that New Orleans has managed to keep themselves in the playoff race up until now.

After beating Brady and the Bucs last week, New Orleans hoped to repeat its success and continue their playoff push. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins and COVID-19 had something to say about that.

Ian Book would lead the charge and take his first snaps as an NFL starting QB. Things would get a bit rocky for Book as the game progressed, but he always kept fighting. Let’s dive into some of the social media reactions during the game.

Ian Book in the pocket tonight pic.twitter.com/Dpq7V4XNIQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 28, 2021

Down several assistant coaches and defensive starters. Your starting offensive tackles are out. Your pass catchers can't get open (or catch). Ian Book is a rookie who clearly looked flustered from all the pressure Miami was bringing.



Just an awful spot for the Saints. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 28, 2021

If Drew Brees had this Saints defense he’d have 15 Super Bowl rings. — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) December 28, 2021

Cam Jordan and the Saints defense is insanely good.



Real shame they don’t have a QB pic.twitter.com/OWrBAyttqo — DRF Sports (@DRF_Sports) December 28, 2021

This Saints defense plays with their hair on fire every week and it really sucks that they don’t have a normal QB — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 28, 2021

Kamara just ready to slide to the crib at this point — Trey Mula Yo Fav Saints Fan⚜️ (@Sir_Saint74) December 28, 2021

Next up for the Saints are the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 3:25 pm. I’ll be here after the game for more social media reactions.

