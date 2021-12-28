 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Dolphins

COVID-19 strikes the Saints

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

To say that this NFL season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the New Orleans Saints would be an understatement. After losing Jameis Winston early on in the season, it’s almost a miracle that New Orleans has managed to keep themselves in the playoff race up until now.

After beating Brady and the Bucs last week, New Orleans hoped to repeat its success and continue their playoff push. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins and COVID-19 had something to say about that.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book would lead the charge and take his first snaps as an NFL starting QB. Things would get a bit rocky for Book as the game progressed, but he always kept fighting. Let’s dive into some of the social media reactions during the game.

Next up for the Saints are the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 3:25 pm. I’ll be here after the game for more social media reactions.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...