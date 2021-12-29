CSC’s fantasy league recap: Round 2

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 122.36

The Cowboys D/ST scores two TDs to prove once again that defense wins championships

vs.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 116.86

I was down 15 points going in to Sunday Night Football with only the Cowboys D/ST left to play against Terry McLaurin. I had already said good game out of sportsmanship and was ready for this team to be put out of it’s misery. The Cowboys D/ST promptly scored two touchdowns and outscored McLaurin by 20.5 points to advance a once 0-4 team all the way to the Super Bowl despite Lamar Jackson missing both playoff games. The highest scoring non-QB on This is the Falcons Fault is DK Metcalf, who is ranked 19th at his position and has scored in double figures once since Week 8. No players on This is the Falcons Fault currently rank in the top 10 at their position other than the kicker and D/ST. I still don’t know how I got this mess to the finals.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 93.62

Rookie Jaylen Waddle has spearheaded this late season run by Team Two First Place. Now he’ll try and take them all the way.

vs.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 81.38

Tough way to go out for top seeded CeeDeez Lutz, as an injury to Darrell Henderson and 3 interceptions by Matthew Stafford give them their lowest scoring game of the year and snap a streak of eight straight wins. Jaylen Waddle easily completed the Monday night comeback for Team Two First Place to advance the #4 seed to the Super Bowl. Led by RB2 and 15th overall draft choice Austin Ekeler, perhaps the best value pick other than Cooper Kupp, Team Two First Place has gone from being projected to finish 11th on draft day all the way to the Super Bowl.

Highest Scoring Team: This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 122.36

Lowest Scoring Team: CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 81.38

Largest Margin of Victory: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 12.24 points

This Weeks MVP: Cowboys D/ST, This is the Falcons Fault (26 points)

This Weeks LVP: Matthew Stafford, CeeDeez Lutz (6.68 points)

SUPER BOWL:

4-Team Two First Place vs. 6-This is the Falcons Fault

The last and only time these two teams met was in Week 5, a game in which This is the Falcons Fault got their first win of the year thanks to Lamar Jackson’s 41 point game on Monday Night Football. Jackson vs. Mahomes, Ronald Jones II against an injured Fournette, DeVonta Smith vs. the team that dropped him weeks ago, and two 8-6 teams vying for the title. It all comes down to this.

