 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 29: Two players activated from COVID-19 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints open as 6.5-point favorites against the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles

In spite of losing to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the season, the New Orleans Saints are currently the favorite to win their upcoming game by more than 6 points.

Saints activate Malcolm Jenkins, Juwan Johnson off COVID list; more could join them soon - NOLA

Both Juwan Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have been activated off of the COVID-19 list, with more players hopefully following soon.

Ian Book’s girlfriend celebrated his NFL debut before Saints debacle - New York Post

Before Ian Book’s official NFL debut, his girlfriend posted pictures on Instagram ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, celebrating Book’s debut.

Christian Wilkins snatches Alvin Kamara’s towel, gets smacked in the head - Yahoo! Sports

While Alvin Kamara’s hit to Christian Wilkins seemed unprovoked, it has since been revealed that, before Kamara hit him, Wilkins snatched the towel out of Kamara’s pants.

Tom Brady Reveals Whether He Was Punished After Throwing a Tablet During New Orleans Saints Game: ‘I Did Get Warned’ - Us Weekly

Tom Brady reveals that he was “warned” about throwing his tablet in frustration in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints.

New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Saints convert Marshon Lattimore incentive pay into 2022 roster bonus, saving $500k: reports - NOLA

Marshon Lattimore’s incentive pay has reportedly been shifted to a roster bonus for 2022, creating $500k for immediate use.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...