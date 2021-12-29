Fleur-de-Links, December 29: Two players activated from COVID-19 list

In spite of losing to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the season, the New Orleans Saints are currently the favorite to win their upcoming game by more than 6 points.

Both Juwan Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have been activated off of the COVID-19 list, with more players hopefully following soon.

Before Ian Book’s official NFL debut, his girlfriend posted pictures on Instagram ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, celebrating Book’s debut.

While Alvin Kamara’s hit to Christian Wilkins seemed unprovoked, it has since been revealed that, before Kamara hit him, Wilkins snatched the towel out of Kamara’s pants.

Tom Brady reveals that he was “warned” about throwing his tablet in frustration in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints.

BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Marshon Lattimore’s incentive pay has reportedly been shifted to a roster bonus for 2022, creating $500k for immediate use.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of the legendary John Madden pic.twitter.com/XenkbaJA4q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2021