Fleur-de-Links, December 29: Two players activated from COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints open as 6.5-point favorites against the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles
In spite of losing to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the season, the New Orleans Saints are currently the favorite to win their upcoming game by more than 6 points.
Saints activate Malcolm Jenkins, Juwan Johnson off COVID list; more could join them soon - NOLA
Both Juwan Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have been activated off of the COVID-19 list, with more players hopefully following soon.
Ian Book’s girlfriend celebrated his NFL debut before Saints debacle - New York Post
Before Ian Book’s official NFL debut, his girlfriend posted pictures on Instagram ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, celebrating Book’s debut.
Christian Wilkins snatches Alvin Kamara’s towel, gets smacked in the head - Yahoo! Sports
While Alvin Kamara’s hit to Christian Wilkins seemed unprovoked, it has since been revealed that, before Kamara hit him, Wilkins snatched the towel out of Kamara’s pants.
Tom Brady Reveals Whether He Was Punished After Throwing a Tablet During New Orleans Saints Game: ‘I Did Get Warned’ - Us Weekly
Tom Brady reveals that he was “warned” about throwing his tablet in frustration in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints.
New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.
Saints convert Marshon Lattimore incentive pay into 2022 roster bonus, saving $500k: reports - NOLA
Marshon Lattimore’s incentive pay has reportedly been shifted to a roster bonus for 2022, creating $500k for immediate use.
Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of the legendary John Madden pic.twitter.com/XenkbaJA4q— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2021
He represented everything that's good about our game.@Raiders #BOOM pic.twitter.com/v7reM5Z6k7— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) December 29, 2021
Cam's comin'— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2021
4 sacks in the last two games pic.twitter.com/r7gw7eohDV
Loading comments...