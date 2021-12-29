Saints vs. Panthers: Tre’Quan Smith added to estimated injury report

The New Orleans Saints didn’t practice on Wednesday, but still released an injury report based on who would have been listed had they done so.

Terron Armstead (knee): DNP

Tre’Quan Smith (chest): DNP

Marcus Davenport (shoulder): LP

Nick Vannett (ankle): LP



(Ryan Ramczyk is not listed because he's still on reserve/COVID-19.) — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 29, 2021

Two new additions this week with a limited day for tight end Nick Vannett along with wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith who would not participate in practice on Wednesday. Smith left the game against the Miami Dolphins early with a chest injury, seems it’s something that would have kept him sidelined, at least to start the practice week.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has already missed seven games including five of the last seven and two consecutive. The All-Pro tackle was questionable ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Dolphins, but ultimately did not play. The Saints would certainly love to have him back on the field.

With Armstead in the lineup, the Saints have averaged 120.4 rushing yards per game. They average 108.6 without him.

His partner and bookend on the right side Ryan Ramczyk, who has missed missed six consecutive games, remained on the COVID-19/Reserve list Wednesday evening.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport remains listed as limited in this first simulated report. He’s been consistently listed as such for the last few weeks, but has found his way to the field on gameday. He’s logged a sack in five of the last six games he’s played.

Saints got Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, JT Gray, Jordan Mills, James Carpenter, Trevor Siemian, Christian Ringo and Adam Trautman back from the COVID list today — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 29, 2021

The Saints also got several pieces back on both sides of the ball from their COVID list after being without 20+ players in Week 16. Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian as well as linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander are huge returns for New Orelans.

The Carolina Panthers are dealing with their own COVID surge as well as other key injuries including former Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is expected to miss this week’s game, which may mark the end of this time in the Carolina powder blue.

Other key defenders like Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, and Hassan Reddick have been moved to the COVID-19 list and are, like Saints safety Marcus Williams, at risk of missing Sunday afternoon’s game.

