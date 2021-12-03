Overreactions to Saints Prime Time Loss to the Cowboys

Taysom Hill time ended up looking a lot like the past four weeks for the New Orleans Saints. The offense sputtered at times, coughing up four interceptions. Two of these can be directly attributed to Taysom Hill while others were circumstances. The Saints have now lost five games in a row. With injuries piling up and little hope for a playoff berth, hope for the rest of the season is waning. The Dallas Cowboys pass rush and playmakers gave little hope for this game with the Saints were missing several starters on offense. That waning spirit seemed apt for tonight's Saints performance.

Time to tank

Tonight's loss likely ended the Saints shot at a wild card berth. With the emergence of teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, the Saints simply are drowning under the weight of seven losses already. The lack of depth at countless positions helps this decision as well. The Saints are thin at defensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, and do not have a franchise quarterback on the team. There is very little reason to keep fighting at this point, especially with all of the injuries that the Saints have all over the field.

Start cutting these receivers

Tre’Quan Smith will go down as one of the worst draft picks in Saints history. He was taken in the third round but he has always had the hype machine backing him every year. Then, every year, Smith does nothing but disappoints. Smith showed a lack of awareness countless times in this game. It appeared as if Smith had a lack of hustle on scramble drills and gave up on routes when he was not the primary receiver several times.

Likewise, Kenny Stills cost the team most of the night. Stills let a ball bounce off his hands in the red zone, leading to an interception. Stills also showed a lack of effort on several throws. It almost seemed as if Stills was casually working back to the quarterback on scramble drills for Taysom Hill. Hill would try to fit a low pass to Stills but his lack of effort almost led to a couple more interceptions. Break out the scissors.

Taysom Hill deserves some patience

Two turnovers can be attributed directly to Taysom Hill. The Saints were missing both of their starting offensive tackles this game and the Dallas pass rush feasted most of the night. They harassed Hill and got in his face on most passes; however, if Trevor Siemian got four games, then Hill deserves at least that many. This was the first regular-season game Hill has played at quarterback in a year. Hill will likely find plenty of fault for this week's loss and it will be deserved, but as long as healthy, should get a real shot at starting for the Saints offense going for the foreseeable future.

