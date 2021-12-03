Fleur-de-Links, December 3: The Saints suffer 5th loss in a row following Thursday Night Football loss

The Saints fall to 5-7 following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Taysom Hill speaks on throwing 4 picks in the team’s loss.

Despite not being present for the game after catching COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy calls says, “This is a great experience for us,” following the team’s win.

The Saints’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys marked the 5th straight loss for the Saints, dropping them from 5-2 to 5-7.

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Elliss, Ian Book, and Tony Jones Jr. were all inactive for the Saints game.

Before throwing 4 interceptions later in the game, Taysom Hill suffered a finger injury in the first quarter of the Saints’ game.

The Saints were once again the victims of a blown call from the referees, being penalized for a “blindside block,” despite many disagreeing with the call.