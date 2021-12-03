Fleur-de-Links, December 3: The Saints suffer 5th loss in a row following Thursday Night Football loss

New Orleans Saints News:
Turnovers Doom Saints in 27-17 Loss to Cowboys - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to 5-7 following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Taysom Hill after Saints’ fifth loss in a row: ‘Obviously it’s tough to win a game’ with four INTs - NFL
Taysom Hill speaks on throwing 4 picks in the team’s loss.
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy calls win over New Orleans Saints ‘great experience’ for team - ESPN
Despite not being present for the game after catching COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy calls says, “This is a great experience for us,” following the team’s win.
Saints’ fourth quarter spells disaster; New Orleans loses to Dallas Cowboys for 5th straight defeat = NOLA
The Saints’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys marked the 5th straight loss for the Saints, dropping them from 5-2 to 5-7.
Saints vs. Cowboys inactives: big day on the way for Mark Ingram - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Elliss, Ian Book, and Tony Jones Jr. were all inactive for the Saints game.
Taysom Hill suffers finger injury in Saints’ loss to Cowboys, throws three fourth-quarter interceptions - CBS Sports
Before throwing 4 interceptions later in the game, Taysom Hill suffered a finger injury in the first quarter of the Saints’ game.
Officials Getting Crushed For Terrible Call During Cowboys-Saints Game - The Spun
The Saints were once again the victims of a blown call from the referees, being penalized for a “blindside block,” despite many disagreeing with the call.
Final stat leaders from tonight's game.#DALvsNO | @Sanderson_Corp pic.twitter.com/eESMsgPO8h— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2021
COOOOOLSTON pic.twitter.com/aHwZXG2m0A— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2021
That's the first four-interception game for a New Orleans #Saints offense since November 29th of 2012.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 3, 2021
