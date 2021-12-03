 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 3: The Saints suffer 5th loss in a row following Thursday Night Football loss

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Turnovers Doom Saints in 27-17 Loss to Cowboys - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to 5-7 following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Taysom Hill after Saints’ fifth loss in a row: ‘Obviously it’s tough to win a game’ with four INTs - NFL

Taysom Hill speaks on throwing 4 picks in the team’s loss.

Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy calls win over New Orleans Saints ‘great experience’ for team - ESPN

Despite not being present for the game after catching COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy calls says, “This is a great experience for us,” following the team’s win.

Saints’ fourth quarter spells disaster; New Orleans loses to Dallas Cowboys for 5th straight defeat = NOLA

The Saints’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys marked the 5th straight loss for the Saints, dropping them from 5-2 to 5-7.

Saints vs. Cowboys inactives: big day on the way for Mark Ingram - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Elliss, Ian Book, and Tony Jones Jr. were all inactive for the Saints game.

Taysom Hill suffers finger injury in Saints’ loss to Cowboys, throws three fourth-quarter interceptions - CBS Sports

Before throwing 4 interceptions later in the game, Taysom Hill suffered a finger injury in the first quarter of the Saints’ game.

Officials Getting Crushed For Terrible Call During Cowboys-Saints Game - The Spun

The Saints were once again the victims of a blown call from the referees, being penalized for a “blindside block,” despite many disagreeing with the call.

