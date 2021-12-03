Saints fear Taysom Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may require surgery “at some point,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, sources say. More tests are coming. The injury, called Mallet Finger, was one of the ailments that #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had earlier in the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

Hill suffered the finger injury early on against the Dallas Cowboys when his hand went into the arm of a Dallas defender in the follow-through of a pass. Hill received a splint on his finger and played through the injury for the remainder of the game.

New Orleans will hit the road to face the New York Jets in Week 14 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week. It will be interesting to see if the Saints turn to quarterback Trevor Siemian again or give fourth-round rookie Ian Book a chance.

