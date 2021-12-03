 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints fear Taysom Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger

Hill may require surgery for an injury suffered against Dallas

By Anthony Mocklin
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may require surgery “at some point,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hill suffered the finger injury early on against the Dallas Cowboys when his hand went into the arm of a Dallas defender in the follow-through of a pass. Hill received a splint on his finger and played through the injury for the remainder of the game.

New Orleans will hit the road to face the New York Jets in Week 14 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week. It will be interesting to see if the Saints turn to quarterback Trevor Siemian again or give fourth-round rookie Ian Book a chance.

