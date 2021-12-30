CSC Staff Picks, Week 17: Saints bring back the yo-yo

The New Orleans Saints had their short two-game winning streak snapped last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Just when the Saints looked to have a bit of momentum heading into the tail portion of the season, Covid struck. New Orleans had over 20 players land on the Covid list and the Miami Dolphins took advantage of a depleted Saints roster. The Saints are starting to get healthier on the Covid front with players like Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, and Kwon Alexander getting activated from the Covid list, but now Marcus Williams has been added and Tre’Quan Smith appears to be dealing with an injury.

Despite the injury/Covid concerns, the staff at CSC likes the Saints chances to take care of business against struggling Carolina Panthers.

Here are our live-updating picks:

Last year, we had a celebrity guest join us each week to make picks for that week’s games. This year, we’re going to do something differently, where we’ll have a reader of Canal Street Chronicles make picks and track how our readers stack up with the staff here at CSC. This week, we have @TriaJ1 on Twitter joining us to make picks as we continue the 2021 season.

Here are Tria’s picks this week:

Bills, Bears, Chiefs, Titans, Colts, Patriots, Buccaneers, Eagles, Rams, Saints, Chargers, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, Packers, and Steelers

The last time most of the staff picked the Saints to win - including our special guest - was the last time the Saints faced off against the Carolina Panthers, and we all remember what happened next.

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

