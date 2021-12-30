Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Multiple Saints off COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Panthers: Tre’Quan Smith added to estimated injury report - Canal Street Chronicles
While the Saints did not practice on Wednesday, they released an estimated practice report which listed Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith as not practicing and Marcus Davenport and Nick Vannett as limited.
Panthers bench Cam Newton for Sam Darnold ahead of Saints game - New York Post
The Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has announced that Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers in their game against the Saints.
11 Saints off COVID-19 list, including Taysom Hill, Demario Davis; Marcus Williams placed on list - NOLA
Multiple players for the Saints, such as Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and more have all been activated from the COVID-19 list.
Colts Unsurprisingly Listed As Possible Landing Spot For Disgruntled All-Pro WR Michael Thomas - Horseshoe Huddle
Pro Football Network has linked Michael Thomas to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season.
Carolina Panthers place star player on COVID list. He’ll likely miss the Saints game - The Charlotte Observer
The Panthers have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick on the COVID-19 list, meaning that he will probably miss the team’s game against the Saints.
New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.
Saints Coach Sean Payton reflects on passing of John Madden - New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton says John Madden was “a good friend” as he speaks on Madden’s passing.
.@LJ_Humphrey23 reached a top speed of 18.41 MPH on his big 56-yard reception in Q4 of Monday's game ⏩#Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/iiYiwnTfYp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 30, 2021
"Drew Brees is something - he is so cool. He's so good in the 2-minute situation. He's special," - John Madden— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2021
Highlights from the great John Madden on the call for the Saints win vs. the Cowboys in 2006 on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Gf6P277hAg
.@camjordan94 continues to be a force #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/t9NJik4OxZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 30, 2021
Loading comments...