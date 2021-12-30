Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Multiple Saints off COVID-19 list

While the Saints did not practice on Wednesday, they released an estimated practice report which listed Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith as not practicing and Marcus Davenport and Nick Vannett as limited.

The Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has announced that Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers in their game against the Saints.

Multiple players for the Saints, such as Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and more have all been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Pro Football Network has linked Michael Thomas to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season.

The Panthers have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick on the COVID-19 list, meaning that he will probably miss the team’s game against the Saints.

BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Sean Payton says John Madden was “a good friend” as he speaks on Madden’s passing.

.@LJ_Humphrey23 reached a top speed of 18.41 MPH on his big 56-yard reception in Q4 of Monday's game ⏩#Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/iiYiwnTfYp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 30, 2021