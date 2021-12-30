 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Multiple Saints off COVID-19 list

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints vs. Panthers: Tre’Quan Smith added to estimated injury report - Canal Street Chronicles

While the Saints did not practice on Wednesday, they released an estimated practice report which listed Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith as not practicing and Marcus Davenport and Nick Vannett as limited.

Panthers bench Cam Newton for Sam Darnold ahead of Saints game - New York Post

The Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has announced that Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers in their game against the Saints.

11 Saints off COVID-19 list, including Taysom Hill, Demario Davis; Marcus Williams placed on list - NOLA

Multiple players for the Saints, such as Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and more have all been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Colts Unsurprisingly Listed As Possible Landing Spot For Disgruntled All-Pro WR Michael Thomas - Horseshoe Huddle

Pro Football Network has linked Michael Thomas to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season.

Carolina Panthers place star player on COVID list. He’ll likely miss the Saints game - The Charlotte Observer

The Panthers have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick on the COVID-19 list, meaning that he will probably miss the team’s game against the Saints.

New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Saints Coach Sean Payton reflects on passing of John Madden - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton says John Madden was “a good friend” as he speaks on Madden’s passing.

