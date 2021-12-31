College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl open thread

Today, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) face the #4 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the first of two college football semifinals this New Year’s Eve. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis on January 10th. Here are the details for today’s matchup:
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
#1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati
Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Game Time: 12:30pm PST / 2:30pm CST / 3:30pm EST
Network: ESPN
Odds: Alabama -13.5; O/U 57.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Enjoy the game, everyone!
Loading comments...