College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl open thread

The first of two college football semifinal games is set to begin.  Follow and discuss the games with us here!

By Wallace Delery
Penn State v Memphis Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Today, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) face the #4 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the first of two college football semifinals this New Year’s Eve. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis on January 10th. Here are the details for today’s matchup:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

#1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati

Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Game Time: 12:30pm PST / 2:30pm CST / 3:30pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Alabama -13.5; O/U 57.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!

