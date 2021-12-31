College Football Playoff: Cotton Bowl open thread

Today, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) face the #4 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the first of two college football semifinals this New Year’s Eve. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis on January 10th. Here are the details for today’s matchup:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

#1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati

Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Game Time: 12:30pm PST / 2:30pm CST / 3:30pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Alabama -13.5; O/U 57.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!