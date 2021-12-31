College Football Playoff: Orange Bowl open thread

Tonight, the #2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) face the #3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the second of two college football semifinals this New Year’s Eve. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis on January 10th. Here are the details for tonight’s matchup:
Capital One Orange Bowl
#2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia
Location: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
Game Time: 4:30pm PST / 6:30pm CST / 7:30pm EST
Network: ESPN
Odds: Georgia -7.5; O/U 45.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Enjoy the game, everyone!
Loading comments...