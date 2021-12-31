College Football Playoff: Orange Bowl open thread

Tonight, the #2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) face the #3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the second of two college football semifinals this New Year’s Eve. The winner moves on to CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis on January 10th. Here are the details for tonight’s matchup:

Capital One Orange Bowl

#2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia

Location: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Game Time: 4:30pm PST / 6:30pm CST / 7:30pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Georgia -7.5; O/U 45.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!