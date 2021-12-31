Saints predicted to cover the spread against an under-performing Panthers squad

The bad luck for the New Orleans Saints never lets up. With news that players like Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Trevor Siemian were returning from the Covid list, the Saints now have placed Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy on the Covid list, with the latter duo now expected to miss Sunday’s game. The Saints’ opponent this week, the Carolina Panthers, have also had quarterback issues this season, but not due to injury (Jameis Winston) or Covid (Taysom Hill). Sam Darnold started the season as Carolina’s starting quarterback, and was benched for a re-signed Cam Newton. Now that Cam has since struggled again, it will be back to Darnold this Sunday afternoon against the Saints.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are still 6.5 point favorites, despite the Saints’ continuing Covid issues. The NFL media appears to think the Saints should have no difficulties covering the spread.

A total of 32 points have been scored in the last two New Orleans Saints games, which is why it’s fair to wonder if dropping 6.5 points with a short-rested New Orleans team is smart right now. But the Panthers have hardly shown up while being outscored 63-20 the last two weeks. That being the case, the gang is unanimously behind Sean Payton’s squad with 6.5 points on the line Sunday at the Superdome. “This one is less about confidence in the Saints than a complete lack of any in the Panthers,” Davenport said. “Carolina has completely fallen apart offensively, and given how well the Saints are playing on defense, it’s hard to see where even 10 points are coming from. Provided that New Orleans gets one of its actual NFL quarterbacks (complimenting Trevor Siemian, that’s what 2021 has reduced us to) back, New Orleans should cruise to a double-digit victory in this one.” Siemian should be good to go for New Orleans, but all that matters is that D has been lights-out, and it’s hard to believe strongly in Sam Darnold and Co. at the moment. Predictions Davenport: New Orleans Gagnon: New Orleans Kenyon: New Orleans O’Donnell: New Orleans Rogers: New Orleans Sobleski: New Orleans Score Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 7

MDS’s take: The Saints’ playoff hopes took a hit when they were forced to start Ian Book at quarterback on Monday night, but they’ll remain in contention with Taysom Hill back on Sunday. MDS’s pick: Saints 24, Panthers 14. Florio’s take: The Carolina quarterback carousel spins back to Sam Darnold. Good luck. Florio’s pick: Saints 27, Panthers 17.

Projected score: Saints 27, Panthers 17 The pick: Saints -6.5

