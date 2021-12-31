Fleur-de-Links, December 31: Saints general manager shares his thoughts on game against Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Panthers Thursday injury report: Ty Montgomery added with - Canal Street Chronicles
Ty Montgomery joined Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith, listed as not practicing on Thursday, while Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, and Carl Granderson were all limited.
Saints GM: NFL Decision to Have Team Play Monday Night ‘Wasn’t Fair’ - Sports Illustrated
Mickey Loomis says that it was not fair to make the Saints play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday with “18 active players” on the COVID-19 list.
Erik McCoy the latest Saints starter to land on COVID list, but team gets 2 more back - NOLA
While Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes were activated from the COVID-19 list, Erik McCoy was added to it.
Can the New Orleans Saints pass rush rattle Sam Darnold? - Canal Street Chronicles
Analyzing various paths to victory for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.
Examining the Saints’ path to the playoffs and why they still have a good shot at getting there - The Athletic
In spite of their record, the Saints still have a “good shot” at making the playoffs this season.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting
Players returning from the COVID-19 list and being added to the COVID-19 list have not changed the odds, as the Saints are still listed as 6.5-point favorites to defeat the Carolina Panthers.
WATCH: Jameis Winston throws footballs, taking another step in his post-surgery recovery - NOLA
A video has been posted to Instagram and Twitter that shows Jameis Winston throwing the football, showing his post-surgery progression. (Tweet below)
