Fleur-de-Links, December 31: Saints general manager shares his thoughts on game against Miami Dolphins

Ty Montgomery joined Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith, listed as not practicing on Thursday, while Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, and Carl Granderson were all limited.

Mickey Loomis says that it was not fair to make the Saints play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday with “18 active players” on the COVID-19 list.

While Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes were activated from the COVID-19 list, Erik McCoy was added to it.

Analyzing various paths to victory for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

In spite of their record, the Saints still have a “good shot” at making the playoffs this season.

Players returning from the COVID-19 list and being added to the COVID-19 list have not changed the odds, as the Saints are still listed as 6.5-point favorites to defeat the Carolina Panthers.

A video has been posted to Instagram and Twitter that shows Jameis Winston throwing the football, showing his post-surgery progression. (Tweet below)

#Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022!



Story: https://t.co/z9YtC4m8PJ pic.twitter.com/DCjOZm3ksP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 30, 2021