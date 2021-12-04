[WATCH] Take in the sights and sounds from Cowboys vs Saints inside the Superdome

Yeah, Saints fans, I’ve got nothing. Losing isn’t fun. And this team, in its current iteration, is just bad. We were able to withstand injuries the last few seasons, but this season we simply don’t have the depth to handle the barrage of injuries to our most critical players. It’s unfortunate, but that’s football. Hopefully brighter days are ahead.

And hopefully my skits bring you a laugh or two in what is now a pretty rough season. No skit in here though. Today’s video brings you an inside look inside the Superdome Thursday night. Enjoy the sights and sounds and the virtual walkthrough. Maybe it’ll make you feel like you were actually in the Dome... if you are dare brave enough.

A bonus is you can watch the halftime ceremony honoring Sam Mills as he was welcomed into the Saints Ring of Honor.

