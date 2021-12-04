College Football Week 14 open thread

Happy Saturday everyone! Welcome to the Canal Street Chronicles College Football open thread! This is where we congregate to discuss and dissect each and every one of today’s games on the NCAA Division 1-A (FBS) football schedule. Let’s have some fun and enjoy some stress-free football as we watch the future stars of the NFL today!

Here are the conference championship games in Week 14:

#9 Baylor vs #5 Oklahoma State - Big 12 Championship - ABC

Appalachian State at #24 ULL - Sun Belt Championship - ESPN

#1 Georgia vs #3 Alabama - SEC Championship - CBS

#21 Houston at #4 Cincinnati - AAC Championship - ABC

#2 Michigan vs #13 Iowa - Big Ten Championship - FOX

#15 Pittsburgh vs #16 Wake Forest - ACC Championship - ABC

Leave your comments and insight below!