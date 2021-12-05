Week 13 late games open thread

Week 13 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while as the New Orleans Saints have concluded play for the week. Here is today’s late slate:

Washington at Las Vegas

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

San Francisco at Seattle

The marquee matchup of the late slate is the Steelers hosting the Ravens in a battle of bitter AFC North rivals. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below.

