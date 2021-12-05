[WATCH] Saints fans during the Cowboys game

Look, I don’t like losing to the Dallas Cowboys, ok? So let me find a way to get one back on them anyway I can.

Cowboys fans just asked me for directions to Frenchmen St so they can go celebrate so I gave ‘em directions to New Orleans East. Checkmate. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 3, 2021

This was cool but it wasn’t enough. I needed more. So, I hijacked the great Scooter Magruder’s Cowboys vs Saints reaction video. Yeah, this mediocre to average video may not be enough to cure what ails us during our 5-game losing streak but darn it, just let me have this one, ok?

The good thing for you guys is the Jets don’t have any existing fans anymore that actually feel anything so you don’t have to worry about a mash-up with them next week!

