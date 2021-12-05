Broncos vs. Chiefs: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead. This is a huge game in the AFC West standings, as the Broncos only stand a game behind the Chiefs for first place in the division. Will Patrick Mahomes continue to roll against the Denver defense? Can Denver’s defense slow down KC’s passing attack? Let’s tune in and find out!

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

