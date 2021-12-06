Patriots vs. Bills: Monday Night Football open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots tonight in Buffalo. This game will have more to say about who wins the AFC East this season than arguably any other game on the schedule. Will the Pats put the Bills in the rearview mirror? Can the Bills get the best of Bill Belichick and company? Let’s tune in to find out!

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

