Important quotes after Saints loss to Cowboys include acknowledging team energy during losing streak

Sean Payton

On the loss generally:

“It was a disappointing loss. I told the team there were a number of things that we did well in the first half. I thought that we played well defensively. I thought that we stopped the run. I thought that we stayed on schedule. I thought we did a few things offensively. Obviously, the turnover going in before the half in the red area was a significant play. They ended up turning it around on their next drive and scoring. The second half, obviously, was different. It’s difficult losing. We have a few days here that we have to get back and get on with the next game.”

On whether he considered benching Taysom Hill:

“No, he (Taysom Hill) was playing quarterback. He hurt his finger. We had to splint it somewhere in the first half. He felt good enough to go, but our plan was to play him.”

On Taysom’s finger injury and if it affected his play:

“I don’t know. You would have to ask him. I thought that he played with a lot of heart and a lot of guts. We didn’t help him any in the first half. I’ll be honest with you, we have to catch (the ball). That first interception. We have to catch. It’s the perfect coverage. Look what we get. We dropped the ball. They made a good play on it. That’s unfortunate.”

On the play of the defense:

“Yeah, it’s a real good team. Look, it starts with defending the run well. We were able to do that. That was certainly one of our keys we felt like was important. This team, when they get the running game going, they become real difficult. I thought that we did a lot of good things defensively, relative to how we wanted to play this game.”

On how he expects to spend the next few days:

“We’ll see. It’s a few days (off). We will get guys some rest and come back next week and get ready for the regular schedule work week.”

Taysom Hill

On his play generally:

“You know, I’m not going to rush to any conclusions having not seen the tape or anything, but I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly. Obviously, it’s tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that’s obviously the thing that jumps out to you that’s disappointing. The drive at the end of the first half was disappointing, having the turnover there and not getting any points out of that drive. Then later taking a sack and not getting any points on that drive. You know, they’re just kind of freak things but that’s really what jumps out.”

On his finger injury:

“It is doing okay. We will get it assessed and figure out a plan tomorrow. I went to throw a ball and I hit it on a hand.”

On his interceptions:

“Yeah, you start pressing, and I mean, look, some of those things are freak things. You know, you’re trying to throw a shell across and, you know, the end’s not rushing. I don’t know what you’re supposed to do about things like that. But, look, I think we did some good things tonight, we did some things that we need to clean up, but we’ll assess that moving forward. Those would be my thoughts just coming out of the game.”

On his third down sack:

“That was a disappointing play. We were obviously trying to run it naked. It was kind of a run-pass option, get the edge, and (Micah) Parsons played it well. They zoned it off so there was a guy sitting there for Ty (Montgomery). It was a good play by them. If I had to do it over again, I would have just thrown it at Ty (Montgomery)’s feet and kicked the field goal or have the opportunity to go for it on fourth and two. So, I was disappointed about that play, just trying to make a play, and I wish I could do it over again.”

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

On his touchdown:

“Just went to go block down as a chip block and went to go work to get open. I was open and Taysom hit me wide open for a score. It was a great play call by coach.”

On the team’s losing streak:

“The energy is different. I don’t really know how to explain it, but it’s just different and it’s not something you really want. It’s up to us to change that. Like I said, we just have to get back to work and change the outcome of things. Control what you can control.”

PJ Williams

On the defense giving up explosive plays:

“It’s very frustrating. You never want to give up explosive plays. That’s the number one key to victory for us every week. We make some good plays with three and outs and then give up the explosive play. That doesn’t help out our offense at all. We hold ourselves to a high standard and that’s not it.”

On their goals for the week:

“It was to limit the run. We didn’t want to give up many explosive passes. We knew that we could play with their offense. We knew that we were good enough. We had a bad week last week and we knew that we were going to come back strong. We just needed to keep them out of the endzone. We needed to play way better third down defense. We needed to play better red zone defense. The main thing is to win situations.”

