CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 13

Thursdays were not good to the New Orleans Saints this year, as they drop their second straight game on Thursday and fifth straight overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Taysom Hill started at quarterback, and did what he does best, run the ball. As far as throwing the ball however, he was much worse. Throwing four interceptions is not a recipe for success, and the Saints found that out the hard way against Dallas.

STUD: Deonte Harris

Harris was the lone bright spot in the Saints passing offense on Thursday. His 96 yards receiving were was his season high mark, and he was also able to find the end zone. All this amounted to 17.9 fantasy points, also a season high. His 70 yard catch and run for a touchdown may be his career highlight to date, as it was one of the best runs after the catch from a receiver this season. However, since the Saints were already so far down, it will always seem like too little too late. Harris still is not fantasy relevant in most leagues, but it is nice to see him finally being incorporated into the offense.

dud: Mark Ingram

Ingram had a very rough outing on TNF, only amounting 28 yards on 10 carries. The Dallas run defense has done well against fantasy RBs this year, but it would have been nice to see Ingram break off a long run or even get into the end zone this week. Ingram was coming off back to back double digit performances, but just couldn’t find much footing this week as the game moved away from him. He is still worth a roster spot however due to his volume and ability, especially when Kamara is out of the lineup and even when he returns.

