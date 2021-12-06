Fleur-de-Links, December 6: Alvin Kamara and Cowboys wide receiver raise money for charity

Taysom Hill has suffered a finger injury, an injury which may require surgery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter claims to have been told by a source that Taysom Hill is expected to try and play through his finger injury.

The NFL has reportedly “privately acknowledged” the bad blindside block call to the Saints.

Ahead of the Saints and Cowboys Thursday Night Football game, CeeDee Lamb and Alvin Kamara worked with Sneaker Politics to generate money for charities surrounding New Orleans and mental health awareness.

A recent SBNation poll indicates that only 60% of Saints fans feel that the team is heading in the right direction, a season-low for the fans.

Ahead of the upcoming game between the Jets and the Saints, a look at the history of the Saints and the Jets, who currently have won 7 of the 13 meetings between the two teams.

A Minnesota source names the Saints as a possible landing space for Kirk Cousins in 2022 following a potential trade.

And the Saints won anyway -- by one point -- because Justin Tucker of all people missed an extra point! So let's go ahead and chalk that one up as one of the wackiest days in NFL history. https://t.co/7Ft9NUlbDZ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 6, 2021