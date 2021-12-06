Fleur-de-Links, December 6: Alvin Kamara and Cowboys wide receiver raise money for charity

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fear Taysom Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger - Canal Street Chronicles
Taysom Hill has suffered a finger injury, an injury which may require surgery.
Source - New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill to try to play through finger injury - ESPN
ESPN’s Adam Schefter claims to have been told by a source that Taysom Hill is expected to try and play through his finger injury.
NFL ‘acknowledges’ bad call on Saints’ Garrett Griffin in loss to Cowboys: report - Fox News
The NFL has reportedly “privately acknowledged” the bad blindside block call to the Saints.
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb teamed up with Saints’ Alvin Kamara for charity ahead of Week 13 matchup - CBS Sports
Ahead of the Saints and Cowboys Thursday Night Football game, CeeDee Lamb and Alvin Kamara worked with Sneaker Politics to generate money for charities surrounding New Orleans and mental health awareness.
Saints fans confidence nears all-time low during losing streak - Canal Street Chronicles
A recent SBNation poll indicates that only 60% of Saints fans feel that the team is heading in the right direction, a season-low for the fans.
Saints vs. Jets Series History - Saints News Network
Ahead of the upcoming game between the Jets and the Saints, a look at the history of the Saints and the Jets, who currently have won 7 of the 13 meetings between the two teams.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ Future Linked to NFC Rival in 2022 - Heavy
A Minnesota source names the Saints as a possible landing space for Kirk Cousins in 2022 following a potential trade.
.@PjWilliams_26 earns this week's honors #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/tR0HeTCppI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2021
And the Saints won anyway -- by one point -- because Justin Tucker of all people missed an extra point! So let's go ahead and chalk that one up as one of the wackiest days in NFL history. https://t.co/7Ft9NUlbDZ— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 6, 2021
Gayle Benson and team president Dennis Lauscha presented the game balls during the LHSAA Football Championship Division I game on Saturday.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2021
The Catholic-B.R. Bears defeated the Jesuit Football Team 14-10 at Yulman Stadium.https://t.co/fDWxGZmgd9
