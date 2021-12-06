Saints open as 6-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) have lost each of their last five games after starting the season 5-2 and look to try to snap the skid this Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Saints’ opponent this week, the Jets (3-9), have lost four of their last five games and have been outscored 394-214 this season.

After a gauntlet portion of a schedule that included the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, and the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, the Saints schedule begins to soften up for the remaining five games (minus a re-match with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

After being underdogs in each of the last five games, the Saints are back on the other side of the betting odds as they open as 6-point favorites against the Jets according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game likely turns on which, if any, Saints players are able to return from injury this week after players like Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Terron Armstead have still been dealing with nagging injuries.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @ChrisDunnells. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.