NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games

Harris’ suspension stems from a DUI in July

By Anthony Mocklin
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has been suspended by the NFL for the next three games, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Harris has been New Orleans’ leading receiver this season. He’s posted career-highs in receptions (31), receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (3).

The Saints, who have struggled offensively, will be without one of their top weapons against the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. New Orleans has lost five straight games and continues to tumble down the NFC totem pole.

Harris was arrested in July for a DWI in Baltimore, MD. He appealed the suspension in November but was denied for violating the league’s policy and program for substances of abuse.

