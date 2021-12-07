Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Saints lose two key players ahead of important games

The Saints are currently favored by 6 points for their upcoming game against the New York Jets.

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for Teddy Bridgewater when he enters free agency in 2022.

The Saintsations have been renamed to the Saints Cheer Krewe.

Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games in connection to a DUI arrest from the summer.

In addition to losing Deonte Harris, the Saints have lost Cameron Jordan to the COVID-19 list.

Despite their current ranking, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet.

Marquez Callaway is working with UnitedHealthcare to provide winter coats for over 400 students still facing the effects of Hurricane Ida.

We always get ours.. — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 3, 2021