Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Saints lose two key players ahead of important games

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints open as 6-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently favored by 6 points for their upcoming game against the New York Jets.
Teddy Bridgewater Landing Spots: Could the Texans, Seahawks, or Saints target the veteran QB? - Pro Football Network
The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for Teddy Bridgewater when he enters free agency in 2022.
New Orleans Saints’ Saintsations gets a new name - WWLTV
The Saintsations have been renamed to the Saints Cheer Krewe.
NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games - Canal Street Chronicles
Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games in connection to a DUI arrest from the summer.
New Orleans Saints brace for absences of defensive end Cam Jordan, receiver Deonte Harris - New Orleans Saints
In addition to losing Deonte Harris, the Saints have lost Cameron Jordan to the COVID-19 list.
The Saints are not entirely out of the playoff picture despite being 5-7. Here’s why. - NOLA
Despite their current ranking, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet.
New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway Teams Up with UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation to Provide Winter Coats to Students in Need - My New Orleans
Marquez Callaway is working with UnitedHealthcare to provide winter coats for over 400 students still facing the effects of Hurricane Ida.
Retweet to vote for @blakegillikin #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/hlZg2y9cJe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2021
We always get ours..— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 3, 2021
If you think Sean Payton and the Saints staff have done a bad coaching job this season, I seriously don't know what to tell you. I'd argue they've been miracle workers to win five games. https://t.co/ry95BsLYkp— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 6, 2021
