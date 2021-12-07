 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 7: Saints lose two key players ahead of important games

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints open as 6-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently favored by 6 points for their upcoming game against the New York Jets.

Teddy Bridgewater Landing Spots: Could the Texans, Seahawks, or Saints target the veteran QB? - Pro Football Network

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for Teddy Bridgewater when he enters free agency in 2022.

New Orleans Saints’ Saintsations gets a new name - WWLTV

The Saintsations have been renamed to the Saints Cheer Krewe.

NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games - Canal Street Chronicles

Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games in connection to a DUI arrest from the summer.

New Orleans Saints brace for absences of defensive end Cam Jordan, receiver Deonte Harris - New Orleans Saints

In addition to losing Deonte Harris, the Saints have lost Cameron Jordan to the COVID-19 list.

The Saints are not entirely out of the playoff picture despite being 5-7. Here’s why. - NOLA

Despite their current ranking, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet.

New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway Teams Up with UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation to Provide Winter Coats to Students in Need - My New Orleans

Marquez Callaway is working with UnitedHealthcare to provide winter coats for over 400 students still facing the effects of Hurricane Ida.

