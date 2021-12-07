Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick-ups for Week 14

The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here. It seems like only yesterday that everyone was drafting, but alas, here we are. This will be the final week most teams can press towards the playoffs. This could also be the final week of fantasy stress for many people, allowing the enjoyment of the remaining games. Going into Week 14 of the NFL regular season, there are still a few waiver names that could help in these final weeks. These are the fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Jalen Guyton, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostered percentage: ESPN(0%), Yahoo(0%)

Keenan Allen was placed on the Covid-19 list Monday after the conclusion of Week 13 games. If Allen is symptomatic and misses this week’s game, Jalen Guyton would be the next man up for this potent Chargers offense. Guyton could return immediate, although short-term, value to teams needing a win to make the playoffs this week. With several teams just now getting their bye week, Guyton could be a quick-fix for one week.

JaMycal Hasty, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Rostered percentage: ESPN(0%), Yahoo(1%)

What a bad year it has been for running backs. It seems as if almost every backfield has had issues with injuries and the 49ers are no different. Eli Mitchell was put into the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. Mitchell has been a workhorse for the Niners but concussions can be tricky to come back from. Enter JaMycal Hasty. If Mitchell misses, Hasty could be in line for work in this potent running attack. Jeff Wilson Jr is also ailing with a knee injury, opening up the backfield for Hasty. Monitor injury reports as the week go on but Hasty is worth a stash right now.

Jamison Crowder, Wide Reciever, New York Jets

Rostered percentage: ESPN(25%), Yahoo(21%)

Crowder might be the last receiver left standing for the New York Jets going into Week 14. Elijah Moore suffered a groin injury while Corey Davis will undergo season-ending surgery on a core muscle. Crowder played with quarterback Zach Wilson fully for the first time since Week 5. Crowder posted his most yards per catch on the year. Wilson and Crowder should continue to click going forward.

K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Rostered percentage: ESPN(4%), Yahoo(4%)

This is another speculative addition for the week. Adam Thielen left the Vikings Week 14 game with an ankle injury. If this injury keeps Thielen out of this week’s game, Osborn will have an immediate impact on this Vikings passing attack. The Vikings are also playing on a short week, with the game being Thursday in primetime. Osborn had seven targets and a touchdown in this week's game and that volume should continue if Thielen misses any time.

