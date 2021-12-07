Saints waive Kenny Stills and Malcolm Roach, sign Kevin White to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints made three significant roster changes on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach have been waived, while wide receiver Kevin White was signed back to the practice squad.

Kenny Stills was signed back to the team earlier this year but fell into poor graces with fans after failing to produce much on offense.

Malcolm Roach, a Baton Rouge native, was a fan favorite UDFA signing last year. However, this year he has spent most of his time on injured reserve. He is a practice squad candidate for certain.

Kevin White has one catch on the season which, to be fair, is his high since the 2018 season. The Saints will potentially look to him to head back to the 53-man roster if they need more depth, especially with the departure of Kenny Stills and suspension of Deonte Harris. White has also made plays as a special teamer this season.

