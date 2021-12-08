CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 13

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 109.92 (7-6)

Kyler Murray’s 4 TDs almost put the final nail in the coffin that has been this season for me

vs.

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 101.02 (3-10)

Extra points from Lamar Jackson and Devonta Freeman on their game losing touchdown drive push me over the top for Nick Folk to hold off Stefon Diggs on MNF. Four players score over 16 points for Instant Kamara while the other five score in single digits.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 98.24 (4-9)

George Kittle’s big day means Team Dunnells can now fall all the way from #4 to the #8 seed with a loss and a myriad of other unlikely scenarios

vs.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 93.5 (7-6)

Team Ertle is peaking at an unfortunate time, winning two games in a row after being eliminated from playoff contention. Team Dunnells will be relying on Taysom Hill going into the playoffs, take that as you will.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 120.88 (4-9)

Another disappointing week from Patrick Mahomes means Team Two First Place will now have to win to clinch the #3 seed

vs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 112.06 (8-5)

Big days from Dallas Goedert and Justin Jefferson lead You Winston You Lose Some to a big upset. Won’t hurt Team Two First Place’s playoff chances but could impact seeding.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 89.62 (7-6)

Tee Higgins does a number to Green Bay LiveLaughLove’s playoff chances, as they now have to beat #1 seed CeeDeez Lutz and hope Team Sanders losses in order to reach the playoffs

vs.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 75.56 (6-7)

An epic duel between tight ends Jack Doyle and Hunter Henry sees the two players combine for 1.8 points. Chris Godwin scored 22.7 points for Green Bay LiveLaughLove without finding the endzone, unfortunately no one else did much to back him up. Heartbreaker for Green Bay LiveLaughLove, as they will now have to win and have some help this week to make the playoffs.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 108.0 (10-3)

Matthew Stafford and CeeDeez Lutz earn their way to the #1 seed with a win over #2 seed Mr. Chow

vs.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 93.8 (9-4)

Statement win for CeeDeez Lutz as they now clinch the #1 seed going into the final week of the regular season. Mr. Chow now needs to win in order clinch the #2 seed.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 136.92 (7-6)

Team Sanders can clinch a playoff spot with a win, but will have to do it without star player Jonathan Taylor as the Colts have a late bye in Week 14

vs.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 108.92 (6-7)

Good week for Team Sanders but an even better one for Ask the Cook. Clinches a playoff spot for Ask the Cook, and Team Sanders can get in with a win.

Playoff Scenarios:

z-CeeDeez Lutz (10-3): Clinched #1 seed, owns tiebreaker over Mr. Chow y-Mr. Chow (9-4): Clinches #2 seed with win or Team Two First Place loss y-Team Two First Place (8-5): Clinches #3 seed with win, clinches #2 seed with win and Mr. Chow loss, owns tiebreaker over Mr. Chow y-Team Dunnells (7-6): Clinches #3 seed with win, would own tiebreaker over Team Two First Place with win y-Ask the Cook (7-6): Clinches #5 seed with win, clinches #4 seed with win and Team Dunnells loss y-Bishop Sycamore Centurions (7-6): Clinches #6 with win, clinches #4 seed with win and losses by Ask the Cook and Team Dunnells This is the Falcons Fault (7-6): Clinches #7 seed with win or loss by Team Sanders, clinches #4 seed with win and losses by Bishop Sycamore Centurions, Ask the Cook, and Team Dunnells, eliminated with loss and wins by Team Sanders and Green Bay LiveLaughLove Team Sanders (6-7): Clinches #8 seed with win, clinches #7 seed with win and This is the Falcons Fault loss, clinches #6 seed with win and losses by This is the Falcons Fault and Bishop Sycamore Centurions Green Bay LiveLaughLove (6-7): Eliminated with loss or Team Sanders win, clinches #8 seed with win a Team Sanders loss e-Team Ertle (4-9): Eliminated from playoffs e-You Winston You Lose Some (4-9): Eliminated from playoffs e-Instant Kamara (3-10): Eliminated from playoffs

z: Clinched #1 seed; y: Clinched playoff berth; e: Eliminated from playoffs

Highest Scoring Team: Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 136.92 (2)

Lowest Scoring Team: Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 75.56 (2)

Largest Margin of Victory: Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 28 points (3)

This Weeks MVP: George Kittle, Team Ertle (35.1 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: Zach Ertz, Team Two First Place (1.5 points) (1)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.